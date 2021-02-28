Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.