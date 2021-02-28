Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,553 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of ABR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

