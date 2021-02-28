Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

