Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OSIS stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $98.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.