Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $83,886,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $17,562,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

