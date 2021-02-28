Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $702,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,022,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 160,333 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $188.99 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

