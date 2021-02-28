Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,146 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.