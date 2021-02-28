Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 377 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $805.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $818.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.82, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.