Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ball by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ball by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

