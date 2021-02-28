Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.61.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 566,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

