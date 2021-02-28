Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) PT Raised to $36.00 at Oppenheimer

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.30% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $15.70 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

