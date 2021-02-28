Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Virtuoso Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. Virtuoso Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VOSOU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

About Virtuoso Acquisition

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.