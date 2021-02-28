Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

VST stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

