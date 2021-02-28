Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to announce $329.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.19 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of VVNT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,008. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

