Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in February

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 28th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

