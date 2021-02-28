Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.06 ($216.54).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €173.66 ($204.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is €159.70 and its 200 day moving average is €146.78.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.