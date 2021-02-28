Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.31

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $9.23. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 35,315 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.