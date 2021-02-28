W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

W. R. Grace & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. W. R. Grace & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

GRA opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.19 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

