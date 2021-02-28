Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.