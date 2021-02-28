Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $99.66 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock worth $8,333,275. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

