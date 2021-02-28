Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 198 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 51,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

