Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.