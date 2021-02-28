Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,880 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.