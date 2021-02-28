Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.