Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $288.98 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 80.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Wayfair by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 110.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

