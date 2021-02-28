Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $288.98 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 80.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Wayfair by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 110.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

