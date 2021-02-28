Wedbush Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

