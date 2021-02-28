Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 1,491,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.