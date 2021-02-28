Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345,197 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 50,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

