Wells Fargo & Company Increases John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $160.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Shares of JBT opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $149.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

