Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.39% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $338,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $53.36 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28.

