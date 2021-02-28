Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $457,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Republic Services by 147.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $89.09 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

