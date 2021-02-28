Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $322.75 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Booking were worth $322,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,145.23.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,328.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,960.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

