Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 53,590 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $435,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $285.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

