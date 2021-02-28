Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $366,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 454,056 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,559 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

