Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,950 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.96% of Pinterest worth $389,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,686,821 shares of company stock worth $123,617,787.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.