Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.