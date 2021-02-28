Wells Fargo & Company Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $160.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.31.

NYSE QTWO opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

