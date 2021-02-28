Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $259,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.