(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) vs. ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Head to Head Analysis

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A ProPetro -3.76% -0.92% -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for (WGRP) and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPetro 2 6 8 0 2.38

ProPetro has a consensus target price of $9.18, suggesting a potential downside of 19.95%. Given ProPetro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than (WGRP).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of ProPetro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (WGRP) and ProPetro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A ProPetro $2.05 billion 0.56 $163.01 million $1.60 7.17

ProPetro has higher revenue and earnings than (WGRP).

Summary

ProPetro beats (WGRP) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (WGRP)

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company's fleet comprised 24 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,469,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

