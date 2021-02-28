WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.