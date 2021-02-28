William Blair Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

