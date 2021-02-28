Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.53.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.