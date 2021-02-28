Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $549,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $596,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

WING stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

