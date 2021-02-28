Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $58.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

