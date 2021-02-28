Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21), but opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 904,523 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £23.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

