Woodcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $97,373.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $699,625.42 and approximately $97,373.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.22 or 0.03098001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00357917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.01003485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.00468262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00384719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.