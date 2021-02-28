Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.31.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.56 and its 200 day moving average is $226.55. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

