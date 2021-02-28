WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.21.

Get WPP AUNZ alerts:

WPP AUNZ Company Profile

WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP AUNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP AUNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.