WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.21.
WPP AUNZ Company Profile
WPP AUNZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing, content, and communications services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Large Format Production, Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Specialist Communications.
