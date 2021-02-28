Wrapped BNB Price Hits $211.31 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $854.75 million and approximately $468.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $211.31 or 0.00471952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.00468208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00069381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00081226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00455456 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00200829 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,045,077 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

