WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

